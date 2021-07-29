VIP AUDIO 7/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Who would win between Lesnar and Lashley in MMA now, overview of Lesnar’s entire MMA career, hypothetical future AEW roster choices, Shotzi, AEW roster diversity, Saudi show, more (55 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- Who would win between Lesnar and Lashley in MMA now? Plus a comprehensive overview of Lesnar’s entire MMA career
- Who would be better for AEW to sign given these hypothetical choices: Roman Reigns or Becky Lynch and Omos or Commander Azeez? If AEW had to cut one of these wrestlers, which one: Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, or The Bucks? If you had to release Hangman Page to sign Adam Cole, would you do that if you were AEW?
- What’s the deal with Shotzi Blackheart?
- What Olympic sport would you turn into a major sport in the U.S. on the level of golf, tennis, or major team sports?
- How is AEW doing in terms of diversity on their roster and who on AEW’s roster could end up being a top tier player?
- Was there ever a moment where you thought it’s time to take a break from a wrestling company or pro wrestling overall?
- What are you most looking forward to on the next Saudi Arabia show – The Greatest Money in the Bank match or Undertaker wrestling his dignity?
