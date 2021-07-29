VIP AUDIO 7/29 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT on USA and general state of NXT, New Japan, Gage-Cardona, UFC (63 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:
- Review of WWE Smackdown
- Review of WWE Raw
- Review NXT on USA
- Review of New Japan’s weekend
- Thoughts on GCW’s Nick Gage vs. Matt Cardona match
- Review of the latest UFC card and a weekend MMA preview
NOTE: This show had to be recorded a day early due to Todd’s travel schedule, so there isn’t a review of AEW Dynamite in this session.
