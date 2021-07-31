Bray Wyatt released by WWE, ending the run of The Fiend and Firefly Funhouse character

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.

He had been absent from TV since WrestleMania where he lost a short, anti-climactic match against Randy Orton. The plans for the match were changed at the last moment, apparently related to Wyatt’s situation.

He and former WWE interviewer JoJo Offerman had a daughter together in May 2020. Wyatt told SkySports that Braun Strowman is the child’s godfather. Strowman was also released in a surprise decision earlier this year.

Wyatt joined WWE developmental in 2009 and joined the main roster the next year as Husky Harris. He became Bray Wyatt in 2012, and introduced “The Fiend” alter-ago in 2019. It was a merchandising juggernaut. The “Firefly Funhouse” segments, a takeoff on a children’s show along the lines of “Pee Wee’s Playhouse,” were a staple of WWE TV during the Fiend’s run as a top star.

Wyatt is the son of pro wrestler Mike Rotunda, brother of Bo Dallas, and grandson of Blackjack Mulligan.