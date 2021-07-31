FREE PODCAST 7/31 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Jim Ross: WWE roster split, announcing changes, his One Man Shows, Mid-South, SMW, Benjamin, more (129 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (7-28-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with Jim Ross discussing recent happenings in WWE including an evaluation of the roster split. He also addresses Jerry Lawler’s role being shifted from the main shows on color commentary to panel pre-shows. There are live callers throughout the show with a range of questions and topics dating back to his days announcing Mid-South Wrestling and Smoky Mountain Wrestling through his AXS TV show and One Man Shows.

