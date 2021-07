SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue go freestyle, diving deep into the problems with the women’s division, Cena’s burial of Balor, and the impressive package of Lashley and Reigns.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO