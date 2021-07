SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT from July 31, 2013 including the first televised Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte match, an absurd opening scene with Enzo, Cass, Mason Ryan and Tons of Funk, thoughts on which host likes M. Night Shyamalan’s movies less, and more.

