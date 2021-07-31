VIP AUDIO 7/30 – WKH – In-Person review of WWE Smackdown in Minneapolis including off-air happenings, dark match, Cena, Banks, Reigns, McAfee, more (44 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown from an on-site perspective with a focus on the in-arena experience for fans that was more polished than ever before in a good way, keeping fans engaged throughout including during commercials. This includes a walk through the entire show, from pre-Smackdown dark matches to post-Smackdown six-man tag with John Cena and Roman Reigns, including assessing crowd reactions and detailing what happened that didn’t air on TV including Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens appearing.

