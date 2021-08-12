FREE PODCAST 8/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss booking decisions including Christian-Omega, Jericho-MJF, what’s left for All Out, more (78 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The show begins this week with Mike and Andrew talking about a few of the booking decisions, including the decision to run Christian-Omega next week prior to the PPV. They also talk about Jericho-MJF and what’s left for All Out, take listener emails, and a lot more. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

