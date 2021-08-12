VIP AUDIO 8/12 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): NXT roster cuts, Vince wanting bigger wrestlers, Keith Lee update, ROH moves PPV location, TV reviews, preview of New Japan Resurgence, UFC (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:
- Todd pushes back against Wade regarding defense of Vince McMahon’s advocacy for pushing bigger wrestlers
- NXT releases
- AEW ratings dip and NXT ratings increase
- Keith Lee health update
- ROH moving PPV out of Florida due to COVID
- Raw Review
- Smackdown Review
- New Japan Resurgence Preview
- NXT Review
- AEW Dynamite Review
- UFC Review & Bellator Preview
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply