News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/12 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): NXT roster cuts, Vince wanting bigger wrestlers, Keith Lee update, ROH moves PPV location, TV reviews, preview of New Japan Resurgence, UFC (104 min)

August 12, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

  • Todd pushes back against Wade regarding defense of Vince McMahon’s advocacy for pushing bigger wrestlers
  • NXT releases
  • AEW ratings dip and NXT ratings increase
  • Keith Lee health update
  • ROH moving PPV out of Florida due to COVID
  • Raw Review
  • Smackdown Review
  • New Japan Resurgence Preview
  • NXT Review
  • AEW Dynamite Review
  • UFC Review & Bellator Preview

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021