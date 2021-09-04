FREE PODCAST 9/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Meyers: Reigns vs. Balor Universal Title, Belair confrontation, Rollins attacks Cesaro, more (171 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Mike Meyers to break down WWE Smackdown with listener calls, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Jacksonville, Fla. Discussion points include the Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor main event for the Universal Title, nuances in the Reigns/Lesnar/Heyman story brewing, Bianca Belair matching Becky Lynch’s promo, Lynch as a heel, what happens when Sasha Banks returns, Dominik Mysterio as a heel, and more.

