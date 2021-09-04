VIP AUDIO 9/3 – AEW Rampage Post-show: Sage and Hazelwood talk C.M. Punk on commentary for Darby Allin vs. Danny Garcia main event, Miro-Eddie Kingston verbal exchange, AEW All Out predictions, more (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the VIP-exclusive AEW Rampage Post-show, PWTorch contributor Tyler Sage is joined PWTorch.com contributor Bruce Hazelwood to discuss AEW Rampage which featured C.M. Punk on commentary for the Darby Allin vs. Danny Garcia main event, a Miro-Eddie Kingston verbal exchange, Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson, and more. They also give their predictions on the AEW All Out PPV.

