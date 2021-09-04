VIP AUDIO 9/3 – WKH – AEW Rampage & Countdown to All Out Review: Detailed rundown and analysis of Punk on commentary, Ross’s Q&A with Punk, Darby vs. Garcia, Black vs. Johnson, Miro-Kingston exchange, more (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Rampage and the Jim Ross Q&A with C.M. Punk on the Countdown to All Out special. Rampage included Punk on commentary, Darby vs. Danny Garcia, Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson, a Miro-Kingston exchange, and more.

