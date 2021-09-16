9/15 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Lucha House Party vs. Garza & Carrillo, Ryker vs. Gulak, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

It’s hurricanrana night on Main Event.

(1) JAXSON RYKER vs. DREW GULAK

The wrestlers locked up and twisted around the ring before being broken up by the ref in a corner. Ryker knocked down Gulak with a shoulder block. Gulak pushed Ryker into a corner and chopped his chest, which incensed Ryker. Ryker unleashed a series of chops before body slamming Gulak. He covered Gulak for two.

Ryker ran into Gulak’s boot along the ropes, then Gulak leveled Ryker with a big clothesline. He covered Ryker for a one-count. Gulak spun Ryker to the mat with a side headlock takedown. Ryker got to his feet, but Gulak flung him to the mat again, never releasing the headlock. Ryker almost escaped with elbows, but Gulak repeated the takedown once more. Ryker finally escaped with a side slam, and both men writhed on the mat.

They got to their feet and exchanged blows but Ryker got the upper hand. He clotheslined Gable in the corner, then hit a release slingshot suplex. Ryker sent Gulak to the mat with a hurricanrana from the top rope. Ryker held up his fists before slamming Gulak to the mat with a spinning uranage. He covered Gulak for the three-count.

WINNER: Jaxson Ryker by pinfall in 5:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: It felt like the majority of this match was spent on Gulak’s headlock. The “big move” was Ryker’s hurricanrana, but it didn’t seem to come naturally to him. Ryker’s moves seem to require 30% more effort.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Bloodline / Lesnar in-ring segment from Smackdown

Replay of Baszler vs. Flair from Raw

Replay of Belair / Lynch contract signing from Smackdown

Replay of Orton vs. Lashley from Raw

Replay of Big E Money in the Bank cash-in against Lashley from Raw

(2) LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) vs. ANGEL GARZA & HUMBERTO CARRILLO

Carrillo and Metalik started things off with immediate rope-running, tumbling, and arm drags. They shook hands after this initial exhibition. Dorado tagged in and jumped from the top rope and took Carrillo down with a hurricanrana. Carrillo rolled out to ringside. Garza entered the ring and absorbed a drop kick from Garza which sent him out of the ring as well. LHP ran the ropes in tandem and jumped over the top rope to simultaneously take out Carrillo and Garza with somersault sentons on the floor. We cut to break.

Metalik had Carrillo in a headlock after the break. He knocked Carrillo to the mat with a low-altitude drop kick, then covered for two. Metalik went into a handspring rebound off the ropes, but it was too close to the opponent’s corner – Garza tagged in, held the ropes, and blasted Metalik in the back with both boots. Garza covered Metalik for two.

Garza hit Metalik with a unique double-underhook backbreaker and covered for another two-count. Carrillo tagged in and double teamed Metalik with Garza. Carrillo hit a snap suplex and made a cocky pin for a two-count. He positioned Metalik on the top turnbuckle and slapped him across the face. Carrillo climbed the corner to meet Metalik, but Metalik turned the tide and flung Carrillo to the mat with a hurricanrana. Both wrestlers struggled on the mat before making simultaneous hot tags.

Dorado took Garza down in various ways, then landed a superkick. He climbed to the top rope and launched into a high cross body. He smashed Garza and held on for a two-count pin. Dorado and Metalik made quick tags and splashed Garza on the mat. Dorado hit a moonsault and covered Garza, but Carrillo broke up the pin. Carrillo then took Metalik out at ringside with a dive over the top rope. Garza finally tore his pants off and hit Dorado with the Wing Clipper, then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Garza & Carrillo by pinfall in 6:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: It appears these teams intercepted the memo about Ryker’s hurricanrana and together decided to completely show him up with various hurricanranas of advanced difficulty. Standard fun stuff from these four guys.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.4

