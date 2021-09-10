9/8 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Cedric Alexander vs. Ricochet, Brooke vs. Doudrop, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 8, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

New women’s matchup energizes Main Event

(1) DANA BROOKE vs. DOUDROP

Now flying solo, Brooke maintained her sole character trait: She likes to flex her biceps, both during her entrance and after the bell rang. The women locked up and Doudrop shoved Brooke back into a corner. Doudrop looked pleased and slapped her own shoulders. Brooked tried to whip Doudrop in vain, then Doudrop returned the favor by actually whipping Brooke into another corner. She ran toward the corner after Brooke, who got a boot up to block her. Brooke hit Doudrop with two shoulder blocks, but Doudrop wouldn’t budge. Brooke then took Doudrop down with a ludicrous spinning head scissors.

Doudrop came right back and knocked down Brooke, then hit a running senton. Doudrop covered, but Brooked kicked out at two. Kevin was shocked that Brooke was “able to escape that predicament.” Brooke chopped the back of Doudrop’s knee, then landed two kicks. Brooke set up for a suplex, but Doudrop blocked the move and shoved Brooke into a corner. Doudrop, again turning the tables, suplexed Brooke and covered for another two.

Doudrop nodded and waggled her fingers, then got to her feet only to be rolled up by Brooke for a two-count. Brooke landed three forearm shots, then Doudrop leveled Brooke with a single shot. Doudrop splashed Brooke in the corner, then missed a running cannonball. Brooke launched a handspring reverse elbow in the same corner. After the blow, Doudrop shoved Brooke to the mat. Brooke redid the handspring spot for some reason. Brooke took Doudrop down with a bulldog, then hit a flipping neckbreaker. She covered Doudrop for two.

Brooke landed a few shots to Doudrop’s face, then climbed to the top rope. She jumped into a somersault senton, but Doudrop had enough time to roll out of the way. Doudrop sprang into action and splashed Brooke on the mat, then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Doudrop by pinfall in 5:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Apparently Brooke’s muscles are all show and no go. Doudrop thwarted many of Brooke’s moves and went on to return the same moves successfully. Not a bad mini-story, and the right winner given Doudrop’s recent split from Eva Marie.)

(2) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. RICOCHET

Ricochet began dancing in the ring when he noticed a mild chanting of his name. Alexander applied a wrist lock but Ricochet spun out, leapfrogged Alexander, then rolled up Alexander for a one-count. Ricochet went for four more quick roll-up pins before Alexander put an end to that chain with a big chop to Ricochet’s chest. They exchanged blows and Ricochet got the upper hand. They moved onto the apron where Alexander shoved Ricochet into the ring post before slamming him back-first onto the apron. Alexander screamed at the camera as we cut to break.

Alexander had Ricochet in a chin lock after the break. Ricochet got free but was immediately leveled by Alexander with a reverse elbow. He covered Ricochet for two, had a bit of a wander, then covered for another two-count. Alexander applied another chin lock, but this time when Ricochet got free he took Alexander down with a standing drop kick.

Ricochet hit an even bigger drop kick after a brief exchange of blows. He clotheslined Alexander in the corner, then hit a springboard clothesline off the top rope. The crowd reacted favorably as Ricochet hit a running moonsault. He covered Alexander for two. Alexander dodged Ricochet’s spinning move from the middle rope, then took Ricochet to the canvas with a Michinoku driver. He covered for two, then pondered the match while seated on the mat.

Alexander kicked Ricochet in the back a few times. He set Ricochet up for a side suplex, but Ricochet landed repeated elbows to the back of Alexander’s neck. Ricochet rolled up Alexander for a two count before hitting a head scissor takedown followed by the Recoil. This was good for the three-count.

WINNER: Ricochet by pinfall in 7:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Predictably decent back-and-forth action. The match had maybe 40% more hard shots (chops and slaps) than you’d expect on this show.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.4

