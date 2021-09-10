SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Finn Balor summoned his Demon character and confronted Roman Reigns on this week’s Smackdown ahead of their WWE Universal Championship match at Extreme Rules.

Balor lost to Reigns last week on Smackdown with the Universal Championship on the line after the Usos jumped him before the match. Smackdown went off the air with the announce team hyping that Demon Finn Balor would be facing Reigns at the PPV. Balor is undefeated when he’s transformed as the Demon.

Extreme Rules streams live on Peacock Sunday September 26. Other matches on the show include Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

