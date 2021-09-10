Major championship match announced for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw. WWE made the announcement during this week’s episode of Smackdown.

This announcement is curious given that WWE promoted Randy Orton & Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship after Lashley and MVP won the tag team turmoil match on last week’s show. In addition, WWE announced Lashley vs. Orton for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules. There has not been an official announcement as to the status of that match at the PPV.

CATCH-UP: Finn Balor brings back Demon character, confronts Roman Reigns on Smackdown