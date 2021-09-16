FREE PODCAST 9/16 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Big E win, Reigns-Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, AEW’s ratings, AEW line-up in NYC, in-person at NXT 2.0, ROH PPV, G1, more (160 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. This is a simulcast of this week’s PWTorch VIP podcast, “The Fix with Todd & Wade,” which we do roughly every 3-4 weeks. The following topics are covered in roughly this order:

Todd’s in–perspective perspective from the premiere of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday at the P.C.

Full review of NXT 2.0 including the NXT Title situation and the wedding

Full review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite

Thoughts on next week’s big line-up at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

Reaction to Big E’s WWE Title win and various scenarios for him going forward

A review of the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV

A New Japan G1 Tournament Preview

Previews of UFC and Bellator cards this weekend

Reaction to Andrew Yang’s stance against WWE classifying wrestlers as independent contractors

How might Tony Khan feel about Yang’s campaign against independent contractor status

Reaction to WWE’s sheepish announcement that Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO