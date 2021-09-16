FREE PODCAST 9/16 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Big E win, Reigns-Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, AEW’s ratings, AEW line-up in NYC, in-person at NXT 2.0, ROH PPV, G1, more (160 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. This is a simulcast of this week’s PWTorch VIP podcast, “The Fix with Todd & Wade,” which we do roughly every 3-4 weeks. The following topics are covered in roughly this order:
- Todd’s in–perspective perspective from the premiere of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday at the P.C.
- Full review of NXT 2.0 including the NXT Title situation and the wedding
- Full review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite
- Thoughts on next week’s big line-up at Arthur Ashe Stadium
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
- Reaction to Big E’s WWE Title win and various scenarios for him going forward
- A review of the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV
- A New Japan G1 Tournament Preview
- Previews of UFC and Bellator cards this weekend
- Reaction to Andrew Yang’s stance against WWE classifying wrestlers as independent contractors
- How might Tony Khan feel about Yang’s campaign against independent contractor status
- Reaction to WWE’s sheepish announcement that Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel
