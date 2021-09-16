News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/16 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Big E win, Reigns-Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, AEW’s ratings, AEW line-up in NYC, in-person at NXT 2.0, ROH PPV, G1, more (160 min)

September 16, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. This is a simulcast of this week’s PWTorch VIP podcast, “The Fix with Todd & Wade,” which we do roughly every 3-4 weeks. The following topics are covered in roughly this order:

  • Todd’s in–perspective perspective from the premiere of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday at the P.C.
  • Full review of NXT 2.0 including the NXT Title situation and the wedding
  • Full review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite
  • Thoughts on next week’s big line-up at Arthur Ashe Stadium
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • Reaction to Big E’s WWE Title win and various scenarios for him going forward
  • A review of the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV
  • A New Japan G1 Tournament Preview
  • Previews of UFC and Bellator cards this weekend
  • Reaction to Andrew Yang’s stance against WWE classifying wrestlers as independent contractors
  • How might Tony Khan feel about Yang’s campaign against independent contractor status
  • Reaction to WWE’s sheepish announcement that Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021