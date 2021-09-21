FREE PODCAST 9/21 – WKPWP PPV Preview: Former WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy joins Wade to talk WWE Extreme Rules, Vince backstage stories, NXT changes (135 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a WWE Extreme Rules PPV preview with two-time former WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy. Matt and Wade discuss the full announced line-up, plus plenty of tangents including some great Vince McMahon behind the scenes stories, Michael Hayes, John Laurinaitis, Roman Reigns, Triple H, and more.

