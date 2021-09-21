NJPW announces several new matches for NJPW Strong tapings in Philly including Gresham vs. Coughlin, Yehi vs. White

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan announced four new matches for their Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 NJPW Strong: New Japan Showdown tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. today.

Added to the Oct. 16 event was Juice Robinson vs El Phantasmo and Jay White vs Fred Yehi. New Japan also added two matches to the Oct. 17 event announcing Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin and Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & J,R, Kratos & Royce Isaacs & Danny Limelight, & Jorel Nelson) vs. Ren Narita & Karl Fredericks & Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & The DKC.

The complete lineup for the Oct. 16 event is:

Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin

Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & J,R, Kratos & Royce Isaacs & Danny Limelight, & Jorel Nelson) vs. Ren Narita & Karl Fredericks & Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & The DKC

The complete lineup for the Oct. 17 event is:

Chris Dickinson vs. Minoru Suzuki

Juice Robinson vs El Phantasmo

Jay White vs Fred Yehi

Radican’s Analysis: I’m really excited about a couple of the matches announced today. Gresham vs. Coughlin should be an absolute mat clinic. White vs. Yehi is also a very intriguing match as Fred has been doing some really good work on the indies in 2021 most notably in AAW based out of Chicago.