Championship changes hands on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roderick Strong is the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Strong defeated Kushida on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 to win the title.

Strong won the match after hitting Kushida with his back breaker finisher. Malcom Bivens and other members of Diamond Mine interfered in the match on multiple occasions including putting Strong’s foot on the ropes to cause a break and allowing the match to continue.

Strong celebrated with Diamond Mine after the match, but the party was short-lived as Grayson Waller interrupted. Waller challenged Strong to a title match next week and Strong accepted.

Other announced matches for next week’s show include Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet for the NXT Women’s Championship.

CATCH-UP: Triple H makes first comments since heart procedure