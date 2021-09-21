9/21 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on Kushida vs. Roderick Strong, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa opening the show, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

SEPTEMBER 21, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-Recaps of the many new performers and directions from last week. The names “NXT 2.0” and “Bron Breakker,” both atrocious, were featured heavily in the recap when they really shouldn’t have survived into a second week. The recap ended with shots of Tommaso Ciampa winning the championship last week heading into Wale’s theme music.

-A number of the new stars were in the ring firing up the crowd to open. Tommaso Ciampa’s music played and he walked out to the ramp with “Goldie” and hugged the belt tight. The young talent in the ring (all were male for this opening segment) took some hungry looks at the belt. “Ciampa” chant.

Ciampa said it took 908 days, but he’s reclaimed his spot at the top of the mountain and reclaimed the championship he never lost in the first place. He said it was worth every second of rehab after his injury. He said “I missed you too” to the belt. He got the crowd to chant “2.0.” He said these young men and women have been busting their asses day in and day out. He put over Carmelo Hayes, Odyssey Jones and Bron Breakker. He said we may have a fresh coat of paint but we’re still NXT. He then put over the fans as the reason he gets to stand in the ring and do what he does. He said with himself holding the championship, NXT 2.0 just became the A show. He led everyone in a “We are NXT” cry.

Cameron Grimes’s music played him down the ramp. He said Ciampa’s championship was the rocket fuel he needed to go to the moon. Joe Gacy tried to intervene, but quickly after, LA Knight’s music played and he said he had Ciampa beat last week. Odyssey Jones pointed out that last week, LA Knight lost twice. Pete Dunne’s music and he went to the ring, accompanied by Ridge Holland. He too had to say “NXT 2.0.” Okay, it’s out of your system, WWE. Let it die. He said all he sees is a bunch of geezers. The many men in the ring all started to brawl, along with some other guys from the back. Most of the action spilled outside, and eventually just Ciampa and Breakker were left in the ring.

We went suddenly to the back, where a bevy of female superstars were arguing as well. Thanks to intentionally chaotic filming, it was hard to catch everyone that was featured, but Kay Lee Ray and B-Fab were both there. Back to the ring, Bron Breakker made a challenge to Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland to face himself and Tommaso Ciampa. There was a graphic promoting the Cruiserweight Championship match later and the chaos was over and the show went to commercial. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: To some degree, this was just a review of our cast, though obviously we took another step toward Bron Breakker ending up in a championship match with Tommaso Ciampa. The only question now is whether he’ll be turning heel to get there. This fairly long opening segment wasn’t actively terrible, but did feel like a growing pain as the brand continues to ensure that we know the main players as well as the new ones)

(2) KUSHIDA (c) vs. RODERICK STRONG (w/The Diamond Mine) – NXT Cruiserweight Championship match

Alicia Taylor handled formal intros. Kushida evaded Strong’s initial charges and the two went to some quick reversals and a reset early on. There was a brief dueling chant. Rope run and a block by Strong, but he ran right into an armdrag into an armbar. Kushida transitioned into another arm submission and twisted Strong’s arm with his legs, then snapped backward. Strong bailed. [c]

Strong had dominated the break but Kushida got into it with an arm drag, some lariats and an inverted atomic drop. Dropkick and a huge right by Kushida. Strong ripped off a big chop and put Kushida up to the top, but Kushida dropped on the arm. Some clown yelled out “boring!” for the best match he’s likely to get tonight. Strong hit two backbreakers and then did his running forearms, then threw some chops and another hard right. Kushida countered an arm drag into the Hoverboard Lock and added a guillotine. Malcolm Bivens put Strong’s leg on the bottom rope to break, then caused another distraction so the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile could get in some shots. Roddy hit his finisher to win the championship.

WINNER: Roderick Strong at 8:59.

As Diamond Mine celebrated, Grayson Waller’s music took him out to the ramp. He said NXT 2.0 is a straight up jungle, but if anyone was made for the jungle, he was. He made a challenge for the championship next week. Malcolm Bivens had a chat with Roddy, and then told next week, they’ll show Grayson Waller why Diamond Mine runs NXT.

(Wells’s Analysis: This isn’t a terrible length for this match, though it would have been longer before the refresh. The bigger issue is that half of it was during the commercial, and the ref had to look like an absolute buffoon – twice! – to make this work. I’m all for NXT returning to its developmental roots, but some of this nonsense is the entire reason I avoid the main roster. Waller’s involvement was interesting, though it further harms Kushida to lose and immediately be out of the picture like that)

-Tony D’Angelo’s relentlessly stereotypical act got another brief segment. Coming soon.