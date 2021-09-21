Triple H makes first comments since heart procedure

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Triple H issued his first public comments since undergoing a heart procedure. Triple H posted an update to social media less than two hours before this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 went live.

“I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon.”

Triple H suffered a “cardiac event” early in September and underwent the procedure soon after. The event was caused by a genetic heart issue and he is expected to make a full recovery. Triple H was treated at the Yale New Haven Hospital.

