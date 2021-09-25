FREE PODCAST 9/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Final Extreme Rules hype, Reigns vs. Montez Ford, Belair-Lynch segment a setback, Liv Morgan’s entrance, live callers (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails discussing the final Extreme Rules hype including Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford with The Demon showing up, a Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch segment which was a setback for Belair, Liv Morgan’s stale cliche ring entrance routine, Happy Corbin, and more with live callers and emails.

