Homicide appears during main event of AEW Rampage Grand Slam

Homicide made his AEW debut appearance during the main event of AEW Rampage Grand Slam. He came to the aid of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston as they got overwhelmed by Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki during their Lights Out match.

Suzuki and Archer controlled the match at the end and beat on both Moxley and Kingston with leather belts, kendo sticks, and chairs. Moxley had his hands taped behind his back and was unable to defend himself. That’s when Homicide made the save. His music hit and he dove into the ring from behind Archer and Suzuki, who were looking up at the stage. Homicide fought them off and then cut Moxley free from the tape. At that point, Moxley delivered a Paradigm Shift to Archer. Kingston then put Archer’s upper body in a garbage can and wailed on it with a kendo stick. Kingston then made the cover for the win.

Homicide is a former Ring of Honor World Champion and currently on the ROH roster. This weekend, he will face Minoru Suzuki in GCW at the Get Lost A Lot event in New York City.

