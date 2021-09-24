News Ticker

Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 24, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW/Adam Cole Twitter
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole will wrestle Jungle Boy on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The match was announced after both men teased action together during a trios match on Friday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Cole & The Young Bucks faced Christian Cage & Jurassic Express in a trios match on Rampage Friday night. The match was fast paced from start to finish and Cole got the win for his team after The Bucks connected with the BTE Trigger on Luchasaurus.

Cole made his AEW debut at All Out earlier in September. His first match in the company was a victory over Frankie Kazarian on Dynamite. Cole is a former NXT Champion and North American Champion under the WWE banner.

CATCH-UP: Date set for AEW Dynamite’s move to TBS, Rampage to stay on TNT

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021