Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole will wrestle Jungle Boy on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The match was announced after both men teased action together during a trios match on Friday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

I’m gonna whoop this curly headed punk. pic.twitter.com/0c4H8OW8Nx — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 25, 2021

Cole & The Young Bucks faced Christian Cage & Jurassic Express in a trios match on Rampage Friday night. The match was fast paced from start to finish and Cole got the win for his team after The Bucks connected with the BTE Trigger on Luchasaurus.

Cole made his AEW debut at All Out earlier in September. His first match in the company was a victory over Frankie Kazarian on Dynamite. Cole is a former NXT Champion and North American Champion under the WWE banner.

