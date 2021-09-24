FREE PODCAST 9/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Deep Dive into the movies with Post Wrestling’s Nate Milton and PWTorch Contributor Sam McCoy – “Demolition Man” and “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” as templates for odd couple tag teams, more (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s super-sized Deep Dive goes to the movies! Brother Nate Milton of the Nubian Wrestling Advocates (NWA) of Post Wrestling joins Rich and fellow Torch teammate Sam McCoy to discuss odd couple tag teams, but via the conceit of odd couple buddy action films “Demolition Man” and “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Nate and Sam break down the history, their favorite tag teams of this format, what wrestling can glean from such films, and of course, what in God’s name do we do with the three seashells?

