VIP AUDIO 9/24 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Extreme Rules 2021 (46 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Extreme Rules 2021. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the build to every single match on the card including Roman Reigns vs. The Demon for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Damian Priest for the WWE United States Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Carmella, and more. Enjoy!

