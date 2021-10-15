FREE PODCAST 10/14 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (10-11-2011) Venting about a bad episode of Raw, can Hogan vs. Sting help TNA pop a big buyrate for Bound for Glory (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-11-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They tackle the previous night’s odd Raw and field upset callers and emails reacting to the show. Many other subjects include TNA Bound for Glory, Brock Lesnar, the IC Title, Jim Ross’s treatment, and much more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they break down the Raw quarter hour ratings, preview Bound for Glory, analyze ROH TV so far, and more.

