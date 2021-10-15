VIP AUDIO 10/9 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Sting-Hogan hype for Bound for Glory, Lesnar’s possible WWE return, Cody’s big test against Orton, Raw review, Hogan picks TNA’s rising stars, more (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The Oct. 11, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw quarter hours including an interesting possible turning point in the show that led to viewers tuning out, TNA Impact quarter hour analysis, should Jim Ross quit WWE, Tyson Tomko arrested, Shawn Michaels comments on Smackdown appearance, Brock Lesnar addresses possible WWE return, Road Dogg gets WWE gig, and more.

•The Oct. 12, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Hulk Hogan’s picks to be breakout stars in TNA, Jim Ross’s latest comments on Raw on Monday, Dixie Carter’s latest statement on Bound for Glory, Cody Rhodes facing a big test and opportunity against Randy Orton, Bill Dundee’s comments on handshake traditions, Tyson Tomko’s arrest update, and more.

•The Oct. 13, 2011 episode features a detailed look at the strengths and weaknesses of the final Impact Wrestling show before Bound for Glory, which included a Hogan-Sting contract signing, Angle-Roode hype, Jeff Hardy and Abyss injected into the show, and more matches added.

•The Oct. 14, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: Hulk Hogan says Robert Roode isn’t a top tier player but endorses James Storm and Jeff Hardy, Smackdown live again next month, former WWE Creative Team member Dave Lagana hired by TNA, Vince McMahon health concerns, Rey Mysterio injury recovery update, Impact ratings, and more.

•The Oct. 15, 2011 episode features a preview of the TNA Bound for Glory PPV event including a look at each of the matches, the fascinating political battle behind the scenes that’s surfacing between young and old forces in TNA, and more.

•The Oct. 16, 2011 episode features th Ask the Editor format including: Any chance Bound for Glory outdraw Vengeance in U.S.? What happened to Swagger’s push and is Ziggler on the rise? Should we really feel bad for J.R.?

•The Oct. 17, 2011 episode features a look at WWE Raw including Jim Ross’s return after John Laurinaitis apologized, but then being put in the main event wrestling match. Also final hype for Vengeance, all from Mexico City.

