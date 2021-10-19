News Ticker

Daniel Garcia signs contract with AEW

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 19, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Top independent wrestling star, Daniel Garcia, has signed a contract with AEW. Tony Khan posted the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Garcia has had a very active 2021 with matches in AEW against Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, C.M. Punk, and others. On the independent circuit, Garcia has faced Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, and more.

