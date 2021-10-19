Daniel Garcia signs contract with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Top independent wrestling star, Daniel Garcia, has signed a contract with AEW. Tony Khan posted the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

This year @GarciaWrestling came into @AEW with a great reputation built through his hard work on the indies, & he’s continued to work hard here in #AEW + he’s shown no fear, never backing down from anyone, even the best in the world. Thank you & welcome to the team Daniel Garcia! pic.twitter.com/PSAPkkIxf5 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 19, 2021

Garcia has had a very active 2021 with matches in AEW against Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, C.M. Punk, and others. On the independent circuit, Garcia has faced Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, and more.

