FREE PODCAST 10/19 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday: WWE Crown Jewel preview with Mailbag & Live Callers + 10 Years Ago episode Hogan’s TNA political games, BFG fallout, more (139 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Wildcard Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with a mix of four formats – Mailbag, Live Callers, a PPV Preview, and a 10 Years Ago Flashback! First up is the WWE Crown Jewel preview with cohost Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast with a mix of Crown Jewel-related calls and emails. They discuss the pros and cons of various possible outcomes for all of the announced matches from Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar to Edge vs. Seth Rollins to the Queen and King tournament finals.

Then, in a 10 Years Ago Flashback, Wade was joined by columnist Bruce Mitchell to talk about TNA Bound for Glory fallout, Hulk Hogan’s potential political games, locker room tension, plus Raw talk with live calls and emails in the mix. This episode live streamed originally on Oct. 17, 2011.

