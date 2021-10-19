10/19 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Dark Order vs. 2point0, Lance Archer vs. O.T. Fernandez, Kazarian vs. Solow, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

OCTOBER 19, 2021

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) JAMIE HAYTER (w/Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel) vs. TIFFANY NIEVES

Nieves was able to get off a few forearms before Hayter took her down with forearms of her own. Hayter hit a vertical suplex and short arm clothesline for the quick win.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 1:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Hayter picks up her second AEW win in impressive, quick fashion.)

(2) GUNN CLUB (Billy, Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. ALEX CHAMBERLAIN & DEAN ALEXANDER & DIAMOND SHEIK

Colten & Austin tried isolating Alexander early, but Austin missed a few elbow drops. Chamberlain made the tag, but Austin floated over in the corner, hitting a backdrop suplex. Billy tagged in to a loud reaction as Taz screamed Suck It, which Excalibur referred to C&D Jones. Billy leveled Chamberlain with a stiff clothesline then put the boots to him in the corner. Billy stared down referee Aubrey before he tagged in Colten, who hit the Colt 45 for the victory.

WINNERS: Gunn Club in 3:00

(Howard Analysis: I have no idea how long this streak will go on, but Colten Gunn is now 29-0. At what point can we start calling him Gunnberg? Meanwhile, 57 year old Billy Gunn is sitting at 39-5 in AEW, which is equally hilarious and ridiculous. Are they going to keep doing this until Trios Titles are created?)

(3) KRIS STATLANDER & RED VELVET & THUNDER ROSA vs. DIAMANTE & EMI SAKURA & NYLA ROSE (w/Lulu Pencil & Vickie Guerrero)

Velvet & Diamante started momentarily, but as soon as Statlander tagged in, Diamante bailed. She bailed long enough for Nyla to gain control, as Rose launched Diamante in the air to hit her no handed splash on Statlander. The tables turned quickly as Rosa tagged in for a loud ovation and quick dropkicks. Sakura made a tag, but Nyla tagged in immediately, only to eat a Rosa meteora & stalling dropkick in the corner. Nyla drove Rosa to her corner and now officially tagged in Sakura, who wanted Queen’s Gambit, but Rosa spun out with a kick to the face. Velvet made a quick tag, but was immediately planted with Queen’s Gambit for two. Match broke down as Diamante hit a Code Red, Rosa with a top rope dropkick & Nyla hit a choke slam on Rosa. Finally, Velvet took out Nyla and put away Sakura with The Final Slice for the win.

WINNERS: Kris Statlander, Red Velvet & Thunder Rosa in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This is the second night in a row we’ve gotten a quick, action packed six woman tag match. I wish Tony Khan would make the TBS Title Tournament a 16 woman one, thus getting more women a shot. They certainly have the roster for it and if this is supposed to culminate in January (I think), then they have the time to expand it.)

-Jade Cargill made her entrance with Mark Sterling, who said she should be TBS Champion already since she’s undefeated. Jade said she will walk Thunder Rosa like a dog. When she’s champion, TBS will be That Bitch Show.

(4) LANCE ARCHER (w/Jake “The Snake” Roberts) vs. O.T. FERNANDEZ

Eddie Kingston joined commentary and talks about his history of hard hitting battles with Archer, who carried Fernandez to the ring. Archer tossed Fernandez into the ring and Fernandez tried a springboard, but got slammed on the ramp. The bell sounded, Fernandez hit an enziguri, but Archer hit a Pounce & Hellicoaster. Fernandez fought off a Black Out attempt, leapt off the top and Archer hit a forearm in mid air. Archer hit the Black Out for the win.

WINNER: Lance Archer in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Archer squashes have been weird lately in that he carries his beat up opponent to the ring, but as soon as the match starts, they get offense in on him. Kingston bickering with Taz on commentary like an old married couple made me laugh. Archer vs. Kingston should be hard hitting this weekend.)

(5) FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. AARON SOLOW (w/Nick Comoroto)

Justin Roberts introduced Kazarian as “You Guessed It” Frankie Kazarian, which is interesting. Solow worked an arm early, but Kazarian took him down with a headlock. There’s a loud “Shave Your Chest” chants at Comoroto, who took his jacket off to pop the crowd. Kazarian & Comoroto trash talked each other outside, as Solow took the ref and Comoroto took out Kazarian to let Solow take control. Kazarian fired back with chops, but Solow hit a double stomp for two. Kazarian mounted a comeback with chops and flying forearms until Solow hit a corkscrew kick. Solow looked for the Pedigree, Kazarian escaped with a springboard leg drop for two. Comoroto ran distraction again, but Solow ran into him and Kazarian applied a Chicken Wing for the submission.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 6:00

(Howard’s Analysis: A fun back and forth match with your standard heel miscommunication finish. The crowd was really getting on Comoroto during this one.)

(6) 10 & ALAN “5” ANGELS & COLT CABANA & STU GRAYSON vs. 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) & DANIEL GARCIA & SERPENTICO

Lee & Parker attacked Cabana at the bell, but Colt hit a double springboard moonsault to wipe them both out. Garcia & Angels tagged in and they had a quick sequence. Serpentico tried attacking, but Angels suplexed Garcia onto him. 2point0 beat down Angels and isolated him, even taking a page out of Luther’s playbook, using Serpentico as a weapon. Angels fought his way free, hitting a standing Spanish Fly on Serpentico as 10 made the hot tag. 10 hit a corner pump kick, spinning back suplex, blind tag to Grayson, who used 10 as a launch pad. Garcia cut off the momentum with a kitchen sink knee, but ran into a Grayson pop up powerslam. 2point0 hit a pop up Spear on Grayson for two. Serpentico inadvertently distracted his teammates, which let Grayson hit a double Pele Kick. Angels wiped out 2point0 outside as Cabana hit a Dusty Elbow on Garcia, while 10 submitted Serpentico with the Full Nelson.

WINNERS: 10, Alan “5” Angels, Colt Cabana & Stu Grayson in 6:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This was an action packed main event with everyone involved getting their chance to shine. Poor Serpentico, who was just trying to fit in with 2point0 and their son Daniel Garcia. Speaking of Garcia, congratulations to him for officially becoming All Elite as of this afternoon.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fun, quick show tonight in front of an arena crowd once again. Match of the night I’d give to the main event, with the ladies six woman tag being a fun sprint as well. I’m genuinely interested in the next set of tapings happening this weekend in Orlando, as some big names are on the promotion for this. The promo includes Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, which would be fantastic to see, while giving Dark a shot of momentum.

