10/12 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Evil Uno vs. Anthony Greene, Wardlow vs. Darian Bengston, women’s division action, more

AEW DARK TV REPORT

OCTOBER 12, 2021

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) SHAWN DEAN vs. ANDREW LOCKHART

Lockhart cut Dean off trying a dive outside and connected with a leg sweep into the corner. Lockhart mocked Dean’s strut, only to get leveled with a chop and lariat from Dean. Stalling back body drop led to Dean hitting Lockhart with the deal, which is an elbow drop. Dean then hit a powerbomb into a lung blower for the victory.

WINNER: Shawn Dean in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Quick win for The Captain, who is almost at an even record for the year, as he’s now 3-4.)

(2) ASHLEY D’AMBOISE vs. KILYNN KING

KiLynn wiggled out of a head scissors early, planting Ashley with a stalling vertical suplex for two. Ashley fired back with a knee to the midsection and forearms, but posed, which allowed KiLynn to dish out chops. Ashley regained control with a flipping neckbreaker for a near fall. KiLynn connected with a pump kick and charging corner uppercut. Ashley countered a chokeslam into what looked like a wheelbarrow, but KiLynn countered into Kingdom Falls for the win.

WINNER: KiLynn King in 3:00

(Howard Analysis: This was a solid win for King, who continues to be one of the most improved wrestlers over the past year. I have no idea if she’s officially All Elite yet, but she absolutely should be at this point. As for Ashley, she’s another one who keeps improving every time we see her. Both ladies will only continue to get better.)

(3) WARDLOW vs. DARIAN BENGSTON

Bengston tried a step up hurricanrana, Wardlow wanted to counter into a powerbomb, but opted to launch Bengston to the corner. Bengston tried to leap off the top, but slipped and Wardlow planted him with two powerbombs and F-10 for the easy win.

WINNER: Wardlow in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Destruction, thy name is Wardlow. Yes, I’ve said that before and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.)

(4) EVIL UNO vs. ANTHONY GREENE

Uno connected with an atomic drop early, but Greene responded with a step up hurricanrana and bulldog for two. Uno took over with a very nice running neckbreaker and corner chops. Uno got a quick two off a suplex, starching Greene with a right hand. Greene hit a nice old school cross body out of the corner and rope walk cross body for a near fall. Greene got revenge on the chops with some of his own, but Uno hooked Greene’s head and drove it onto his knee for two. Greene hit a snazzy looking crucifix slam before going up top, but Uno cut him off. Uno wanted a superplex, but Greene clapped the ears, missing another cross body. Uno hit a running boot and Something Evil for the victory.

WINNER: Evil Uno in 6:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Taz popping whenever Greene tried cross body blocks was pretty funny. This was match of the night really by default, which isn’t an insult. They just got so much more time to have a real good match, which they did.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was the quickest Dark episode ever. It really felt like leftover matches from the tapings last month. They should spread matches out more evenly in the future so one isn’t too packed and others are like this one. There’s really nothing else to say other than King & Dean looked solid, Wardlow looked dominant, and Uno picked up a rare singles win.

