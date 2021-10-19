WWE Raw star reveals what will become of Crown Jewel payday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal what he would do with his payday from Crown Jewel. Ali said that his earnings from the Crown Jewel event on October 21 would be donated to charity.

Earnings from the 10/21 event will be donated to charity. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2021

The nature of the event being paid for by the Saudi Arabia government has caused obvious ethical and moral concerns on the part of fans and talent. On the show, Ali will wrestle Mansoor, his former tag team partner. Other matches include Roman Reign vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and Seth Rollins vs. Edge inside Hell in a Cell. Crown Jewel will stream live on Peacock Thursday afternoon.

