Eric Bischoff comments on recent Tony Khan demeanor

Former WCW President, Erich Bischoff had some harsh words for AEW President, Tony Khan, on his recent competitive demeanor.

During Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said Khan should shut up and wrestle. “If Tony were to call me and ask for any advice, here’s what it would be,” Bischoff said on the show. “Shut up and wrestle, dude. Just put out the best product you can and you’ve proven you can. Focus on that. Now this is weird coming from me right? The guy who challenged Vince McMahon. The guy who gave away their finishes … but here’s the difference. I was actually competing with them. I was going head-to-head. Real head-to-head. Like, my show started at the same time his (Vince McMahon’s) show started each and every week.”

Shut up and wrestle. I have a few things to get off my chest today on @83Weeks. Catch it now over at https://t.co/NGhpdGVUFd pic.twitter.com/8cBuUfvhCL — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 18, 2021

In response to Khan openly talking about mistakes Bischoff made with WCW, Bischoff said that Khan was inventing some mistakes as well. “Tony, you’re inventing some mistakes, brother,” Bischoff said. “By coming out there and constantly comparing yourself to and deriding your competition, but not having the willingness to say ‘ok, let’s go head-to-head, let’s really compete.’ Let’s see who can get whose market share. That’s real competition. So, I’m a little disappointed in the rhetoric that I’m hearing out of Tony, as well as some of the talent.”

Bischoff has made a handful of appearances on Tony Khan’s AEW programming throughout 2021. Most recently, Bischoff appeared on Rhodes to the Top, a TNT reality television series starring AEW stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

