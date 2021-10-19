Ladder match announced for NXT Halloween Havoc

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended in a Scareway to Hell Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc.

This week on NXT, Io Shirai won a triple threat match to secure her ability to spin The Wheel to determine the match stipulation for her tag team title defense next week. Shirai’s spin landed on the ladder match, making the bout official. Shirai & Zoey Stark will defend against Toxic Attraction and Indi Hartwell & Persia Perotta.

NXT Halloween Havoc will air on the USA Network next Tuesday. Other matches on the show include Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship, and more.

