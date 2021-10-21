Adam Cole talks Frankie Kazarian as first opponent in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole had high praise for Frankie Kazarian when talking about his debut match in AEW. In an interview on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, Cole commented on the match why Kazarian played such an important role.

“I really do think that match with him—where people who walked away said, ‘Man, I’m so excited to see Adam Cole in AEW,’—a big part of that was Frankie Kazarian, so I’m thankful he was my first match.”

Cole vs. Kazarian took place on a September episode of AEW Dynamite, but his AEW debut came at the All Out PPV event. Cole debuted at the end of the show and joined The Elite. Cole currently is undefeated since joining All Elite Wrestling.

