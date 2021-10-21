King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament winners crowned in Saudi Arabia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments wrapped up at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Zelina Vega wrestled Doudrop in the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament. Vega won the match with a Code Red and then sat in the Queen’s Crown throne on the top of the stage after the match.

On the men’s side of things, Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor with a massive elbow drop off the top rope to win the 2021 King of the Ring. Woods was visibly emotional after winning the match. Like Vega, he dressed in a cape and wore a crown before sitting on the King of the Ring throne.

These victories capped off a multi-week tournament on both Raw and Smackdown. There is no word yet on what, if anything, the winners will get in terms of championship opportunities because of their wins.

CATCH-UP: WWE Raw star reveals what will become of Crown Jewel payday