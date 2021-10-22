VIP AUDIO 10/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Crown Jewel, G1 final week, AEW vs. WWE including Khan, Reigns, Bischoff verbal exchanges, reviews of Raw, SD, NXT, Dynamite (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a full WWE Crown Jewel review. Then a look at New Japan’s G1 final week including the unfortunate injury in the final, a review of last week’s AEW Rampage and Dynamite, and some thoughts on the public statements from Tony Khan, Roman Reigns, and Eric Bischoff regarding the Friday battle. Then a review of Dynamite, NXT, Raw, and Smackdown. Then a preview of Impact’s Bound for Glory PPV and a look at the latest from UFC and Bellator.

