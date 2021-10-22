FREE PODCAST 10/21 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk gaping logic gap in Lesnar-Reigns finish, Crown Jewel review, AEW-WWE war of words, New Japan G1, NXT (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. This is a simulcast of the first part of this week’s PWTorch VIP podcast, “The Fix with Todd & Wade,” which they do roughly every three weeks. The following topics are covered in roughly this order:

A full review of WWE Crown Jewel including the gaping logic gap stemming from the finish of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar that lingers heading into Smackdown.

A look at the last week of New Japan’s G1 tournament including the unfortunate ending of the final match.

A review of last week’s AEW Buy In, Rampage, and Dynamite, plus a discussion on the Tony Khan war of words with Eric Bischoff, Roman Reigns, and Booker T including whether Tony came out looking strong or made some p.r. missteps.

A review of NXT 2.0 from last week building up next week’s Halloween Havoc.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO