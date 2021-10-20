Tony Khan addresses recent criticism from Eric Bischoff

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Leaning on pro wrestling history, Tony Khan addressed Eric Bischoff’s recent criticism of him concerning his outspoken nature within direct WWE competition. In an interview on Busted Open Radio, Khan said that Bischoff was doing an act and that he was the most outspoken wrestling executive in history.

“For Eric Bischoff of all people, the guy who got lowered down on a motorcycle from the ceiling — the guy who challenged Vince McMahon to fight him, to say that somebody should be quiet is laughable,” Khan said. “And, Eric is doing an act and I respect it, but let’s be serious, Eric used to be a wrestling company and executive and now he’s a commentator and as a commentator, he’s trying to stir up controversy. I think it would be pretty naive of anybody to look at this an not examine that the person talking is Eric Bischoff, who’s the most outspoken wrestling executive of all time.”

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff criticized Khan for openly discussing competing with WWE and that he should “shut up and wrestle” or “actually compete head-to-head. For 30 minutes last Friday, AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown squared off in a ratings battle. In the timeframe, AEW secured ratings victories. C.M. Punk vs. Matt Sydal anchored Rampage, while Smackdown was held down by Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch and an appearance from Brock Lesnar.

