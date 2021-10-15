10/15 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of final Crown Jewel hype, Brock Lesnar appears, Queen’s Crown and King of Ring semi-finals, Edge promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 15, 2021

LIVE FROM ONTARIO, CALIF.

AIRED LIVE ON FS1 CABLE NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves



Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

Tonight after the show, join me live with guest co-host Nate Lindberg from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The Smackdown opening aired. It was labelled as “Super-sized” in the graphics. Smackdown runs an extra 30 minutes tonight, with the last 30 minutes being commercial-free.

(Keller’s Analysis: WWE is aware that super-sized has a fast-food connotation that translates to “more than is healthy or ideal for your healthy,” right?)

-Michael Cole and Pat McAfee introduced the show. They hyped the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar contract signing for Crown Jewel, plus the main event of Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks. Cole said it’s the first one-on-one match in more than three years between Sasha and Becky. McAfee then plugged the Smackdown Tag Team Title match with The Usos vs. The Street Profits.

-Edge made his ring entrance. Cole noted it’s a late-arriving crowd but assured viewers they are sold out. A video package aired on Seth Rollins invading Edge’s house and then last week’s segment when Edge challenged Seth to a Hell in a Cell match. Back live, Edge sat mid ring and talked about how Seth entered his home where he breaks bread with his family and tucks his little girls into bed every night “and you pissed all over it.” He said he should have seen it coming, because it’s right out of his playbook. He brought up how years ago he slapped John Cena’s dad. He said he underestimated Seth, and that’s not like him to underestimate someone. He said they are so alike, when they see each other’s mistakes, they’re able to capitalize on them.

Edge said Seth is the only person in the WWE ring who comes close to matching his intensity and his passion “and some might say my obsession with this.” He said he was mistaken to call him Edge-lite. He said he is his own man, actually. They cut periodically to Seth reacting to what Edge was saying backstage. Edge said because of all this, he has to end it. He said he could go to Seth’s house “and have a chance encounter with Becks.” He said they have a history. He said instead, he is going to leave him a husk of the man everyone sees now. He said Seth said he felt sorry for him, but that is a mistake because you should never feel sorry for a devil. He said he won’t hesitate before putting him under his boot He said he thought twice before, but he won’t make that mistake again. He said their story ends at Hell in a Cell.

He said he has a blue print for Seth’s future. “I will scar your soul,” he said. “And that is a scar you never, ever heel from.” He got red-faced and grinded his teeth and jaw.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was good and intense and met the gravity of the situation with proper intensity. That said, I am ready for this epic Seth feud to be over so Edge can move on to projecting something different than this level of “for Emmy consideration” intensity in his promos. I want to see him show a different emotion other than pent up rage being released with frothing red-faced intensity.)

-They went to Cole and McAfee who turned to discussing the Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn first round King of the Ring match last week where Dominik “trying to do the right thing” by putting the turnbuckle pad back on the corner led to his dad Rey losing. They also showed Finn Balor beating Cesaro in the other King of the Ring match last week.

-Finn Balor made his ring entrance for his semi-final match. An inset soundbite aired with Balor saying Sami only respects the sound of his own voice. He said winning KOTR will be an achievement of a lifetime, but he will achieve something even greater tonight – shutting up Sami once and for all. [c]

(1) SAMI ZAYN vs. FINN BALOR – King of the Ring semi-final

As Sami came out, he talked excitedly about overcoming all of the obstacles and conspiracies thrown in front of him to become King Sami. Cole talked about the history of King of the Ring. McAfee asked Cole if he was never a King. Cole said, “No, but I was knighted.” He said that’s a story for another time.