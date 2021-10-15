10/15 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on super-sized show, Lesnar speaks, Lynch vs. Banks, Tournaments continue,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

OCTOBER 15, 2021

ONTARIO, CA AT THE TOYOTA CENTER

AIRED ON FS1

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the Super Smackdown logo and a new intro video. They showed a graphic for a Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar contract signing and a graphic for Sasha Banks-Becky Lynch. They also advertised a Tag Team Championship match between the Usos and the Street Profits.

-Edge’s music hit to a HUGE pop. Michael Cole threw to a video package recapping the Edge-Seth Rollins feud. Cole said Edge wants to finish things with Rollins at Crown Jewel next week. After the package, Edge sat mid-ring in a chair. Edge said all of this started seven years ago when Rollins tried to use Edge as a stepping stone. Edge said Rollins has been calling him out, but he wasn’t cleared to compete. He said Rollins got greedy. He said Rollins crossed the line, he went into Edge’s home where he breaks bread with his family and reads to his girls at night. He said Rollins pissed all over it. Edge said he underestimated Rollins. He said he shouldn’t have. Edge said he and Rollins are alike, they see mistakes and capitalize on them. Edge said Rollins is the only one that comes close to matching his passion and intensity for this. He said close, but not quite. Edge said Rollins is not Edge-lite, he’s his own man, Seth freaking Rollins. They showed Rollins celebrating in the back. Edge said he has to finish this. He said he could go to Edge’s house and have a “chance encounter with Becks”. Edge said feeling sorry for him would be a mistake. He said Rollins shouldn’t feel sympathy for a devil, and that’s what he and Rollins are. Edge said he won’t hesitate. He said it’s fitting their trilogy ends in Hell in a Cell. Edge said he’s going to scar Rollins’ soul, and it’s a scar you never, ever, heal from. Cole hyped the match as Edge rose from the chair and stared off. They showed the graphic for Crown Jewel.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was intense. I really like the new intense Edge. The only problem with it is all of his feuds have to be deeply personal so he can act this way and play to this strength. It may be in his best interest to turn heel upon his move to Raw. He would make a good opponent for Big E, and that would help keep him and Rollins away from each other, after WWE screwed up and drafted them to the same show, again. Rollins smirking in the back when Edge called him his own man was a nice touch. I’ve stated many times, I love this feud. I hope the payoff is worth it. It’s a shame its at NOON on a THURSDAY in a country where real fans aren’t paying for tickets to see it.)

-Cole and McAfee hyped Crown Jewel at 12 noon next Thursday. They threw to a video package recapping the King of the Ring matches from last week. Finn Balor’s music hit and he made his entrance to a solid pop. They showed a pre-taped interview with Balor as he made his entrance. Balor said being King of the Ring would be the achievement of a lifetime, but he wants to shut up Sami Zayn for good, as that would be a bigger achievement. [c]

-Back from break, Cole said Balor is two wins away from being King of the Ring. He announced the finals for Crown Jewel. Sami Zayn made his entrance. They showed a pre-taped interview of him as well.

(1) FINN BALOR vs. SAMI ZAYN – King of the Ring Semi-Final Match

Zayn backed into the corner as they showed a graphic for the King of the Ring semi-final. Balor locked on an arm bar but Zayn fought back. Zayn hit a couple kicks to Balor’s gut, then a big chop. Zayn went for a sunset flip and got a one count but Balor rolled out and hit a basement dropkick. Zayn recovered and whipped Balor off the ropes. He hit Balor with a clothesline and went for three consecutive covers, all near falls. Zayn choked Balor with the middle rope, then locked on a sleeper on a downed Balor. Balor fought back and whipped Zayn off the ropes, then threw him over the top and to the floor. Balor hit a suicide plancha over the top to the floor on Zayn as they cut to break.