VIP AUDIO 10/20 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 18 (9 min.)

October 20, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers the G1 Climax 31 eighteenth night’s main event as Kazuchika Okada emerges victorious from the B-Block, ready to face A-Block winner Kota Ibushi. Also, a preview for the G1 Final’s card. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

