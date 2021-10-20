VIP AUDIO 10/20 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 18 (9 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers the G1 Climax 31 eighteenth night’s main event as Kazuchika Okada emerges victorious from the B-Block, ready to face A-Block winner Kota Ibushi. Also, a preview for the G1 Final’s card. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO