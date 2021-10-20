FREE PODCAST 10/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Rampage w/Sage & Peteani: AEW vs. WWE, Tony Khan speaks out, Inner Circle vs. JDS & Men of Year, Moxley vs. Suzuki, Punk vs. Sydal (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, with Dynamite moved to Saturday night this week, we present a special AEW Rampage & Buy-In Post-show hosted by Tyler Sage & Frank Peteani. This was originally on the VIP podcast feed Friday night last week, and we present it free today. They begin by talking about the overlap of Rampage and Smackdown and how Tony Khan has publicly gone after WWE in the week leading up to this Friday night. Then they review the AEW Buy In special on YouTube with Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, plus Rampage featuring C.M. Punk, Ruby Soho, Junior Dos Santos, Inner Circle, and more.

