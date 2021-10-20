FREE PODCAST 10/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland talk ROH announcing ticket on sale date for Final Battle, ROH asking about World title contenders, SOS vs. LFI, The Foundation vs. Isom, Rust, Keys, and CB, more (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the “Honor Speak” Dailycast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss all things in Ring of Honor including ROH announcing the on sale for tickets for Final Battle, ROH asking on their Facebook page who should wrestle for the ROH World Title, a review of this week’s television show (SOS vs. LFI for the ROH World Tag Team Titles and The Foundation vs. Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, World Famous CB, and Joe Keys), a discussion of ROH Week by Week and Women’s Wednesday, and a review of Chris Dickinson vs. Mike Bennett from UWN. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss whether ROH should have an even greater emphasis on pure wrestling.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO