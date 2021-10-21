Complete card announced for G1 Climax 31 finals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the complete card for the G1 Climax 31 finals, which will take place today at 5 a.m. Eastern. The show is headlined by Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi to determine the winner of G1 Climax 31. NJPW announced several tag matches to fill out the undercard.

The show will air live on NJPWWorld.com. The show will air live with English and Japanese commentary options. You can see the entire lineup below: