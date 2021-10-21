Complete card announced for G1 Climax 31 finals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW has announced the complete card for the G1 Climax 31 finals, which will take place today at 5 a.m. Eastern. The show is headlined by Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi to determine the winner of G1 Climax 31. NJPW announced several tag matches to fill out the undercard.
The show will air live on NJPWWorld.com. The show will air live with English and Japanese commentary options. You can see the entire lineup below:
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi – G1 Climax 31 finals
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Shingo Takagi & Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask vs. Kenta & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & Chase Owens
- Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho
- Yuji Nagata & Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan
- El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa (pre-show match)
