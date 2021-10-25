WWE Championship number one contender crowned on Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins is the new number one contender to Big E’s WWE Championship. Rollins won a fatal four-way ladder match against Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Rollins confronted Big E to start the show and said he wanted a title match. From there, Mysterio, Owens, and Balor walked out to stake their claim as the next contender to the WWE Championship. As the three men debated, Sonya Deville addressed them and made the match the main event.

In the match, Rollins tossed Owens over the top rope and through a steel ladder before hitting The Stomp on Finn Balor. Rollins then climbed the ladder to win the match. After, Rollins and Big faced off on the ramp as the show ended.

Seth Rollins was drafted to Monday Night Raw in the most recent WWE Draft. He lost to Edge inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

