10/29 AEW RAMPAGE REPORT: Danielson vs. Kingston in perhaps the best Rampage match to date, Abandon vs. Baker, Dante vs. Sydal

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 29, 2021

RECORDED AT THE AGGANIS ARENA, BOSTON, MASS.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired. Excalibur welcomed us with, “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means!” Excalibur was joined by Taz, Ricky Starks, and Chris Jericho.

(1) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. EDDIE KINGSTON — World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal

Danielson made his way out first, followed by Kingston, who walked to the ring with a lot of purpose. The bell rang and the crowd was clearly into both competitors. Kingston locked Danielson against the ropes, then laid in a chop to his chest as the ref tried breaking them apart. Danielson went for Kingston’s legs, then drove him into the corner where he laid in a series of kicks and chops. Kingston fired back with chops of his own. Danielson flipped off the top rope then nailed Kingston with a clothesline. Kingston bailed outside to regroup.

Kingston threw a chair in frustration before he made his way back into the ring. Kingston caught Danielson in the corner again with a stiff chop. Danielson reversed it and levelled Kingston with one of his own. Danielson yanked down hard on Kingston’s arm, then stomped on it. Danielson continued focusing on the arm. Kingston reversed a clothesline and nailed Danielson with a knee to the stomach.

The two traded shots in the middle of the ring until Danielson went back to Kingston’s arm. Kingston hit a neck breaker, then covered for a two count. Kingston again drove Danielson into the corner and chopped away at his chest. [c]

Kingston maintained control throughout the commercial break. Danielson knocked Kingston to the outside but as he flew off the apron, Kingston caught him with a right hand to the face. Kingston followed it up with a suplex to the floor. Kingston rolled back inside and waited for the ref to count out Danielson. Danielson dropped to the floor just as he was about to get back into the ring. He finally made it right before the 10 count. Kingston went right back on the attack and focused on Danielson’s neck. Danielson made it to the ropes to break Kingston’s hold.

Kingston placed Danielson on the top rope, then climbed up to meet him. Danielson tried fighting him off, but Kingston came back and went for a super plex. Danielson fought him off again, but Kingston punched Danielson right in the jaw. Kingston was pushed to the top turnbuckle, which allowed Danielson to hit a belly-to-back suplex off the top rope.

The two got back to their feet, with Danielson taking it right to Kingston. They traded chops and kicks. Kingston went for a suplex, but Danielson countered and hit Kingston with a roundhouse to the side of the head. Danielson went to work, kicking Kingston across his chest and back, then across his face. Danielson went for the running knee, but Kingston dropped to the mat. Danielson locked in a Fujiwara armbar, but Kingston fought out of it, and nailed Danielson with a DDT.

Both men got to their knees as they continued to battle back-and-forth. Danielson hit a rolling elbow strike, but Kingston hit the back fist to knock Danielson down. The crowd came to their feet. Kingston looked like he was going for a pin, but Danielson locked in a triangle sleeper, then nailed Kingston with multiple elbows to his head until Kingston passed out.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson in 17:00

(Moynahan’s Take: As Taz put it after the match, we just witnessed an “epic battle.” I can’t argue with that. This was incredible. As a huge fan of both wrestlers, I wasn’t certain how their two styles would mesh. Safe to say there was nothing to worry about. Go out of your way to watch this one, then watch it again.)

– Bryan Danielson was shown still in the ring as Excalibur spoke over highlights of the match. They showed clips from during the break where Danielson tried shaking Kingston’s hand, but Kingston refused and walked out.

– Tony Schiavone was backstage with C.M. Punk. Schiavone said Punk just celebrated his birthday and was now 5-0. In the background, you could hear a fired-up Eddie Kingston, who came into camera view. Kingston jaw-jacked with Punk he started to get fired up as well. The two began getting in one another’s face until they were broken up by referees. Punk asked Kingston if he wanted “to go to sleep again?” Punk said it was unprofessional and that he was disappointed in him.

– The announce team was shown giving their reaction to what just went down.

(2) DANTE MARTIN (w/Lio Rush) vs. MATT SYDAL

Sydal looked to be trying to talk some sense into Martin due to Rush’s recent influence. The two shook hands as the match got underway. The two traded moves early on as they felt one another out. Sydal synched in an arm lock, but Martin used the ropes to whip Sydal into the turnbuckle. Martin then came off the ropes and took Sydal to the outside. Martin hit a moonsault from the middle turnbuckle to the outside, right onto Sydal. [c]

Back from the break, Martin nailed Sydal with a kick to the side of the head. Martin then came off the top, but Sydal moved then kicked him from behind. Sydal hit Martin in the side of the head, then took him down by kicking out Martin’s legs. Sydal went for a roll up pin, but Martin barely kicked out. Martin got a close pin attempt on a (very high) sunset flip. Martin took Sydal down with a head scissors, then hit a huge double foot stomp on Sydal for a two count.

Martin went back to the top as Sydal laid on the mat. Sydal got to his feet in time to slow Martin in his tracks. Sydal was pushed off but leapt back up and took Martin down from the top rope. Martin got a close two count. Sydal went back to the leg of Martin, then hit him with a roundhouse to the face. Martin evaded a follow up and took Sydal down. Martin went to the top again as Rush was giving him advice. Martin hit a double springboard moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Dante Martin in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Very good match. The crowd was, not surprisingly, very into Martin here. I was surprised this followed the first match, but these two delivered a solid back-and-forth match, filled with a lot of action.)

– Clips were shown of tonight’s first match between Danielson and Kingston. The Kingston and Punk skirmish in the back was then shown again.

– Mark Henry was on split-screen with the competitors from tonight’s main event. Abadon was asked if she had any tricks up her sleeve and she simply replied by grunting and moaning. Baker said she planned on sending Abadon straight back to hell where she belongs. Abadon’s screen was shown again but she was missing. Henry said it was “time for the main event.”

– The card for next week’s Dynamite was shown. Two matches were also announced for next week’s live Rampage. These include The Bunny vs. Red Velvet in a TBS tournament match and John Silver vs. Adam Cole.

(3) BRITT BAKER D.M.D. (w/Jamie Hayter & Rebel) vs. ABADON — No DQ Trick or Treat Match

The commentators noted that Abadon only has one loss in her AEW career. The bell rang and Abadon let out a scream toward Baker, which drove her to her own corner. Abadon hit a stunner, which then drove Baker to the outside. Rebel and Hayter were shown setting up a table on the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

Both women were in the ring as Abadon was shown hitting a senton on Baker. Abadon set up a chair in the corner then threw Baker toward it. Baker stopped in her tracks and threw Abadon into the chair instead. Baker went for a cover but only got a two count. Rebel and Hayter put Abadon on the table outside, but Abadon fought them both off. Abadon was on the apron as Baker came over. The two fought on the apron as Baker hit a swinging neck breaker onto the table, which didn’t break. Baker suplexed Abadon across the table but again, it didn’t break.

Abadon popped up and crawled toward Baker. Baker was thrown into the ring as Abadon went to look under the ring. Abadon pulled out a small bag, then crawled into the ring. Abadon opened the bag, which was of course filled with thumbtacks, and poured them on the mat. Baker tried to put Abadon on the thumbtacks, but she fought out. Abadon was able to drive Baker into the tacks and covered for a two count. Hayter slid in a chair, and Baker threw it at Abadon’s face. Baker put Abadon’s face through the chair and hit a curb stomp.

Abadon got right back up as if the chair didn’t affect her. Baker nailed her with a kick to the jaw, then poured tacks into her mouth. Baker kicked Abadon again then locked in the Lock Jaw. Abadon bit Baker’s fingers to break the hold. Hayter hit Abadon from behind, then Abadon bit Rebel who was trying to distract from the apron. Baker came from behind and rolled up Abadon for the win.

WINNER: Britt Baker in 10:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Ugh, no thank you. This was not my cup of tea. I get what they were trying to do with the Halloween tie-in with the Abadon character, but it was too sloppy and predictable for my taste. Baker should have been used better here in my opinion.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Tonight’s show had its share of highs and lows, but mostly highs. The opening match was simply incredible, and I’d put it up there as probably the best Rampage match to-date. And not only did it deliver as part of the Eliminator Tournament, the post-match melee between Kingston and Punk looks to be leading to a match, most likely at Full Gear. Martin and Sydal followed this one with ease, but the main event between Baker and Abadon was just terrible in my opinion. The less said about this one the better. That said, I’m very much looking forward to next week’s live Rampage. So, until then, stay safe everyone!