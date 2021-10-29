Brock Lesnar fined one million dollars on Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Due to his actions against WWE official, Adam Pearce, last week on Smackdown, Brock Lesnar has been fined one million dollars in addition to his indefinite suspension.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Adam Pearce addressed Lesnar’s actions via a video statement. Pearce called Lesnar’s action unacceptable and then announced the fine. Later, Paul Heyman talked to Kayla Braxton about what he thought Lesnar would do and was fired up in his description. Realizing his Lesnar fawning, Heyman back tracked before telling Braxton to go away.

Lesnar attacked Pearce last week after he was suspended. Lesnar recently lost his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

